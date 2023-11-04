Two violent thugs have been jailed for their part in a city centre street attack that saw a man stabbed multiple times.

Their victim was backing away when Zain Kabir punched him, knocking him to the floor close to Pink nightclub in Hanley.As Kabir rained kicks and punches down on him, co-defendant Usama Wajid smashed a bottle and then repeatedly stabbed him in the back and neck.

The pair then fled the scene, leaving their victim for dead in the street.When paramedics arrived, he begged them not to let him die.

Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court heard he needed a total of 44 stitches and partially lost the use of one arm, which has for now ended his career as a joiner.

Wajid and Kabir have now been locked up for a total of nine years.Prosecuting, Hunter Gray said both men were at Pink at 2.45am on June 23.

Left: Zane Kabir. Right: Usama Wajid Credit: BPM Media

A disagreement had previously broken out between the pair and the complainant, who tried to make amends by shaking hands.

However, Wajid refused the peace offering.The court heard all three men left the club and CCTV showed the victim backing away from Kabir who then launched his attack.

Mr Gray continued: "He fell to the floor with kicks and punches. He is curled up in a foetal position. A security guard said Wajid ran towards the other group 'like a bat out of hell.'"Initially there had been two groups before the victim was attacked. Kabir also stamps on his head.

"He is stabbed in the back and stabbed twice in the back of the neck. Wajid continued the attack.

Trinity Street Credit: BPM Media

"Kabir watched then delivered a kick. Audio was heard with someone shouting 'open him up'.

"Wajid hid in some bushes before he was arrested. Kabir was arrested in a taxi just after 4am."He told police he had come from Tesco to smoke a spliff. He said he knew nothing about what had happened.

"They both exercised their right to remain silent during the interview."The court heard the victim suffered nerve damage to his arm. It will take two years for him to recover.In a victim impact statement, he said: "I don't want to be seen as a victim, but I am the victim.

"I would never want to wish this on anyone, let alone a confident young man. This has had a massive effect on my family and friends."It's hard to see their suffering. I was confident, carefree and had just taken up a career as a joiner.

"I have had to try on so many levels to come to terms with what happened to me. I live in constant fear this could happen again."Not a day goes by where I don't think about what could have happened if the emergency services weren't so quick. I feel anxious about socialising."

Wajid, 24, of Mall Street, Burslem, and Kabir, 28, of King William Street, Tunstall, both pleaded guilty to a section 18 wounding offence.

Wajid - who has a previous conviction for driving offences - also admitted possession of an offensive weapon, and possession of cannabis.

The court heard Kabir has 14 convictions for 20 offences.Jasvir Mann, mitigating for Wajid, said: "He has obtained certificates while he has been remanded for the last three months. He has written a letter to the victim."This young man does not seek through me to justify his actions at all. He had drank far too much and consumed cannabis.

"He has little memory of what went on. The alcohol is the only explanation."The victim was also unhappy about something. There can be no justification. It is to his everlasting shame.

"He seeks forgiveness but accepts he won't get forgiveness. Up to this point he had led a decent and hardworking life. He says he will regret this for the rest of his life."Mitigating for Kabir, Alaric Walmsley said: "There's no getting away from how serious this is and it could have been much worse.

"He accepts his involvement. He's a young hardworking man, and there's genuine remorse."Wajid was sentenced to five years and three months and Kabir was sentenced to four years and six months.Sentencing, Recorder Rob Smith: "The victim was walking away from you [Wajid]. You armed yourself with a broken bottle.

"You proceeded to stab him in the back. You stabbed him multiple times."The bloodstained remains of that weapon were found by police. Your clothing and shoes were bloodstained.

"Kabir's clothing was also bloodstained. When paramedics arrived he pleaded with them not to let him die. He needed a total of 44 stitches."He will carry the scars both physically and mentally for a long time.

"What followed was a bloodthirsty and vicious attack on a man who was walking away from trouble. It was two-to-one with a weapon. It was a cowardly attack."He was lying on the floor bleeding profusely. Kabir as the main instigator was replaced by Wajid."He armed himself with a weapon and stabbed him repeatedly. Kabir may not have armed himself but you are just as responsible. This incident could have been fatal."