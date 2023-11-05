Birmingham burglar targeted same house four times in nine days

A burglar from Birmingham who targeted the same home four times in the space of nine days after targeting another property on the same road has been jailed.

Luke Burns targeted a house under renovation in Walsall Road, Perry Barr and then burgled a home on the same road four times.

The 34-year-old, from Perry Barr, was sentenced to 18 months in prison at Birmingham Crown Court on October 27 after pleading guilty to five charges of burglary of a dwelling between December 10, 2022 and January 10, 2023.

Burns targeted a home on the Walsall Road in Perry Barr which was undergoing renovation work on December 10, 2022, where he stole two power tools.

Then on January 1, Burns targeted a second property on the road which was also being renovated.

He gained entry after removing tiles in the roof of an outbuilding and stole two televisions, drill sets, Karcher car washer and strimmers from an outbuilding next to the home.

The owner had discovered the break-in and had secured the property, but on January 3, Burns returned again accessing the property through the roof once more.

He stole jewellery containing three watches, multiple silver rings with gem stones and cuff links.

Then again on January 4, Burns returned and broke in, but it was unclear if items were taken.

The owner of the property had now fitted CCTV and on January 10, he received calls from the security company informing him there was an activation on his cameras.

He called police and officers arrived quickly with a drone. They tracked Burns and stopped him.

When officers searched him he was found to be in possession of perfume, Michael Kors watch and electric shavers. He was arrested and taken into custody.

Police searched his home and recovered stolen items including tools and a Flymo strimmer.

Officers also visited a store in Kingstanding and staff confirmed they knew Burns and had bought items from him.

Police recovered multiple items including, a TV, Sound Bar, silver rings with gem stones, a Casio watch and Bosch drill.

PC Summer Freeman, Investigation officer at Perry Barr, said: “The impact on people who are the victims of burglary is significant.

"Not only is it the financial impact but it is also the emotional impact as well.

"Fortunately we were able to catch Burns red-handed with stolen possessions on him.

"We were then able to link him to the crimes through the items he sold on to Cash Converters.

"Fortunately we were also able to recover many of the items he had stolen.

"We are pleased Burns has been sentenced for these burglary offences and will now spend time behind bars.”