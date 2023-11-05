The Nottingham Panthers have released a heartfelt thanks to the thousands of people who gathered for a vigil in memory of Adam Johnson.

The ice hockey star died during a freak accident in a game against the Sheffield Steelers on Saturday, October 28.

On Saturday evening, November 4, fans and mourners were invited to pay their respects with an open vigil on the ice at the Motorpoint Arena.

A funeral will be held in Hibbing, Minnesota, on Sunday, November 5.

In an emotional statement, a spokesperson for the club said: "The Nottingham Panthers would like to thank everyone who attended the Gathering for Adam Johnson at the Motorpoint Arena last night.

Flowers at thee Motorpoint Arena Credit: PA Images

"The Panthers players and staff had their own private moment on the ice in the afternoon before the doors to the arena opened to welcome thousands of people from across the country to sign the Books of Condolence laid out on red carpet on the ice.

"On a night full of emotion, the jumbotron showed a beautiful tribute video to Adam with memories of his first NHL goal for Pittsburgh and his time with the Panthers.

"Beautiful flowers displayed his number and name, while his portrait picture, jersey and stick were displayed for people to pay their respects.

"Members of the Army from Nottingham, who Adam had spent time with during our day with them in pre-season, took to the ice for a two-minute silence, which was completed with the playing of The Last Post.

"The Panthers would like to send our thanks to the local mental health charities who were in the foyer and on hand to chat to anyone who needed a conversation and a big thank you to the management and staff at the Motorpoint Arena who worked with us to make last night such a special tribute to Adam, as well as our amazing volunteers who gave up their time to help the night run so smoothly.

"The whole Panthers organisation's love and prayers today are in Hibbing, Minnesota as family and friends put Adam to rest. Forever our #47."