Family wedding fall-out escalated to dad being murdered in Birmingham

A 43-year-old dad has been sentenced to life for murder after he attacked another father with a knife on his own doorstep in Birmingham.

The men had fallen out following a family wedding, and on 13 March this year that row escalated into such violence that Mohammed Ibrahim lost his life.

His son was also injured in the attack.

The 55-year-old’s killer Ahmad Al Sino fled the scene, but officers had been called and were close behind him as he drove away.

The police helicopter was also drafted in as they tracked Al Sino across the city and as he pulled up outside his home in Northfield armed officers arrested him.

On searching his car police found a plastic bag containing two knives, one was later found by forensic experts to have Mr Ibrahim's blood on it.

Al Sino, of Chatham Road, was found guilty of murder and attempted murder earlier this month. A second man was found not guilty of the charges.

At Birmingham Crown Court he was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 26 years.

Detective Inspector Damian Forrest, from the Homicide team, said: "Al Sino's decision to carry and use a knife has resulted in the loss of a father's life.

"His actions, which have rightly been brought to justice, underline the irreversible impact such dangerous decisions can have.

"We know that nothing will ever bring Mr Ibrahim back but we hope this sentence will provide some comfort to his family and friends."