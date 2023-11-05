There have been demands for refunds by disgruntled punters who labelled Birmingham's biggest fireworks a "total disaster" and a "wall of smoke".

Edgbaston Stadium's Fireworks Spectacular event took place last night (Nov 4), with organisers promising a "breathtaking fireworks display" ahead of the highly-anticipated event.However, many attendees claim they were left hugely 'disappointed' by the display this year, with "smoke obscuring most of the fireworks and only dull flashes of colour visible at times".

Video footage also appears to show families in the stands getting up and leaving early while other puzzled customers watch on.Shortly after the event, Edgbaston Stadium acknowledged the issues and said it would get in touch with those who bought tickets.

In a statement, the venue wrote: "Due to the atmospheric conditions and unfortunate weather conditions we know that our fireworks display was impacted."We are currently investigating the issues that occurred and we will communicate with all ticket purchasers in due course."

There have been demands for refunds by disgruntled punters who labelled Birmingham's biggest fireworks a "total disaster" Credit: BPM Media

Ro Han said: "Something wasn't right with the fireworks, way too much smoke in the first minute and half! Total disaster."Martin Creese described the display as "just a wall of smoke", adding: "Really enjoyed previous years but tonight lacked sparkle and the view."Rebecca Tromans added: "We came to your display last year and it was amazing. Sadly tonight was a big disappointment."You couldn't see a thing. You could no longer see any of the other stands let alone the fireworks."