Murder investigation launched after man found with stab injuries in Birmingham

A murder investigation has been launched in Birmingham after a man found with stab injuries earlier this morning has died.

A man in his 20s was discovered seriously hurt in Cherrywood Road, Bordesley Green, at around 1.50am.

He was taken to hospital, but nothing could be done to save him.

Police say their thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.

A scene remains in place while officers establish exactly what happened.

Officers from West Midlands Police say their investigation is at an early stage but are asking anyone with information to contact them via Live Chat on their website, or by calling 101, and quoting log 248 of 5/11/23.

Police say they'll have officers in the area carrying out CCTV, door-to-door and other enquiries, along with offering reassurance to residents.

