Two arrested after man stabbed in Birmingham

Police have arrested two men on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing in Birmingham earlier this morning.

Officers from West Midlands Police detained two men, aged 26 and 36, in Walsall and they say they are now in custody for questioning.

It comes after a man in his 20s was discovered with stab injuries in Cherrywood Road, Bordesley Green, at around 1.50am.

He was taken to hospital, but sadly nothing could be done to save him.

The police investigation is ongoing and officers continuing to appeal for anyone with information to contact them.

You can do this via Live Chat on their website, or by calling 101, and quote log 248 of 5/11/23.