A 40ft trailer loaded with waste has been dumped and abandoned.

The fly-tipping incident occurred on Skip Lane in Walsall on Tuesday 31 October involving the abandonment of a 40ft trailer loaded with transfer station waste.

Walsall Council's environmental officers responded promptly, arranging for the trailer's removal to a waste transfer station on Fryers Road in Bloxwich.The council plans to inspect the contents of the trailer for any non-conforming waste or clues that could aid in the investigation.

Credit: Walsall Council

The Environmental Agency (EA) will assist in examining the waste, suspecting that this incident may be part of a larger pattern of organised crime affecting various areas in the Black Country, including multiple sites in Dudley.Councillor Garry Perry, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Resilient Communities at Walsall Council, said, "This is an irresponsible and dangerous act of fly-tipping. The people who did this have shown no regard for the environment or the local community.

"Fly-tipping is a serious problem and we take it very seriously. We will do everything we can to track down the perpetrators of this crime and bring them to justice under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

"I urge anyone with information about this incident to come forward and report it to us. We will follow up on all leads."

