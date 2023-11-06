Priory Healthcare faces legal action following the death of a vulnerable man who was hit by a train after leaving Birmingham’s Priory Hospital Woodbourne in September 2020.

Matthew Caseby, 23, detained under the Mental Health Act, escaped the hospital by climbing a 2.3-metre fence.

The inquest jury, which heard the University of Birmingham graduate should have been under constant observation but was left alone, reached a conclusion that his death “was contributed to by neglect”.

Concerns were raised about the hospital's record-keeping, risk assessments, and fence safety.

Credit: Google Street View

Following the inquest, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) charged Priory Healthcare with two offences under the Health and Safety Act 2008, related to failing to provide safe care and treatment, and exposing a patient to avoidable harm.A plea hearing is scheduled at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on November 24. Priory Healthcare has not commented on the charges.

