A critically ill baby has been granted Italian citizenship and can now be moved to a hospital in Rome to receive life-support treatment, despite the High Court blocking the move.

Indi Gregory was born in February with mitochondrial disease, a genetic condition which saps energy.

Indi's parents, Dean Gregory and Claire Staniforth, who are from Derbyshire, have continually fought to overturn multiple rulings by UK courts to keep their daughter on life-support.

On Saturday, the couple lost an appeal to overturn a ruling by Mr Justice Peel, who had concluded it would not be in Indi's best interests to travel to Bambino Gesu Paediatric Hospital in Rome.

Lady Justice King and Lord Justice Peter Jackson concluded that Indi's parents did not have an arguable case.

In the most written ruling, Lady Justice King and Lord Justice Peter Jackson said the appeal would have "no chance of success".

"Indeed we have reached the clear view that after reading all the evidence and arguments that the decision was sadly inevitable and right, and that it was reached with the degree of care that is always appropriate in such a serious matter," they said.

But after the ruling, the Italian Council of Ministers made a decision to grant the infant Italian citizenship.

Mr Gregory said: "My heart fills up with joy that the Italians have given Claire and I hope and faith back in humanity.

"The Italians have shown us care and loving support and I wish the UK authorities were the same."

"I’m very proud to say Indi has Italian citizenship and I thank the Italian government and the Italian people from the bottom of my heart."

Simone Pillon, an Italian-based lawyer representing the family, said on X: "A huge thank you to the Italian government, to the president Giorgia Meloni, to all the ministers and to the entire Italian people on behalf of the family members of Indi Gregory.

"Now working to remove the remaining obstacles and bring her to Rome soon."

Since being born in February, she had been receiving treatment at the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham for the incurable genetic condition that prevents cells in the body from producing energy.

The NHS Trust in Nottingham resisted plans to allow Indi to move to Italy, saying she is dying and that the treatment being offered in Rome would not change the outcome for her and her family.

