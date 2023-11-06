Comedian Joe Lycett has taken a stand against Home Secretary Suella Braverman's controversial remarks about homelessness.

Ms Braverman recently sparked outrage by suggesting that homelessness could be a "lifestyle choice" and announcing plans to prevent charities from providing tents to rough sleepers.Lycett responded to these comments on Instagram, addressing the home secretary as his "old friend".

He said: "I always thought lifestyle choices were things such as cargo pants, fishing, and decorating your bathroom with a bowl of potpourri."

Alongside this, he posted an image of potpourri sourced from Google.Turning the situation into a positive campaign, the host of 'Got Your Back' announced his initiative to raise £50,000 for the homeless charity Crisis UK.

His efforts quickly gained traction, with Lycett sharing his excitement over reaching £20,000 by Sunday afternoon.

At this time, the campaign has amassed £38,000, surpassing the halfway mark to its £50K goal.

Joe also took to his instagram story to tell his followers "when you donate, make sure you click Gift Aid as it means that Suella's government then have to give an additional 25% towards it."

Credit: @joelycett/Instagram

