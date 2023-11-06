A man has been found guilty of trying to murder two elderly worshippers by setting them alight after they left mosques in Birmingham and London.

Mohammed Abbkr, who came to the UK from Sudan in 2017 seeking asylum and was granted leave to remain two years later, had denied two counts of attempted murder and two alternative counts of maliciously administering a destructive thing to endanger life.

He was found guilty of two counts of attempted murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday 6 November.

Birmingham Crown Court heard Abbkr told his first victim: “I swear in the name of Allah, in the name of God, you will know me.”

He tried to murder the two victims using lit petrol in Ealing, west London, on 27 February and Birmingham on 20 March.

Jurors trying Abbkr were told he used a lighter and petrol contained in a water bottle to set fire to 82-year-old Hashi Odowa and Mohammed Rayaz, 70.

CCTV footage of both incidents was shown to the jury, and included audio which captured Mr Rayaz’s shouts of pain.

This story is being updated, more follows

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…