Two more people have been arrested after a man was found dead at the side of a road in Leicester.

Matthew Schofield died after an assault occurred shortly before 3am in Belgrave Road, close to the junction with Belgrave Circle on Sunday 11 June.

The 34-year-old was found by police at around 4.20am and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the death and as part of the ongoing inquiries arrested two people on Friday 3 November.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and a 48-year-old woman on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both have been interviewed by police and released on bail.

The two arrests bring the total number of people arrested over Mr Schofield’s death to 14.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…