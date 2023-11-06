Two more people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing in Birmingham. A 28-year-old man was discovered with stab injuries on Cherrywood Road, Bordesley Green in the early hours of Sunday 5 November.

He was taken to hospital but sadly died of his injuries.

The victim's family are being supported by specially trained officers from West Midlands Police.

Two people aged 26 and 36 were arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday. Following further enquiries two men aged 21 and 24 have also been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently being held in custody. Officers say they will be continuing to make enquiries which includes trawling CCTV and speaking to any witnesses.

A police cordon was put in place while officers forensically examined the scene.

