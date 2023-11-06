Warwickshire teenager missing for two weeks as police issue public appeal

Police have issued an appeal to the public two weeks after 15-year-old Daniel Wawrzynczak went missing from his family home.

The teenager disappeared from Chadshunt, in Warwickshire, on Monday 23 October.

Warwickshire Police say Daniel was last seen wearing a black tracksuit, a navy North Face hoodie and a black Nike jacket with grey writing down both arms and grey edging on the hood.

The 15-year-old also had a black rucksack and black walking boots.

Police say that Daniel "may have gone walking and ended up in another county, or he may also have travelled across the country."

They said that he has been reporting missing previously - and is known to travel by train.

The force said that they have reason to believe that he could be in or near Enfield in London, but say that he may have travelled to another part of the country.

Police are urging the public to call 999 "immediately" if they see Daniel.

Detective Chief Inspector Nigel Collins said: "We have reached a stage in our investigation where we need the eyes of the public to find Daniel Wawrzynczak and to help us bring him home to his mum.

"Thorough searches have been conducted of the area around his home in Warwickshire, and we are continuing to make targeted enquiries everywhere that we think he reasonably could have passed through.

"Daniel, if you’re out there and reading this, if you’re in trouble, or you’re worried that you might be in trouble, please contact us, and let us know you’re OK. We want to help you."

