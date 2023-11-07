Play Brightcove video

Customers queued outside the new Bullring Marks and Spencer store ahead of its grand opening today.

Marks and Spencer has opened its new store in Birmingham's Bullring today.

The 68,000sq ft store is situated in the former Debenhams unit, which closed down when the company ceased trading in May 2021.

Birmingham's original Marks and Spencer store had been located on High Street since 1904.

The new Bullring store features clothing, beauty and home departments, as well as an M&S Foodhall.

It is spread across the bottom two floors of the Bullring, with the top floor to be occupied by Toca Social - a football and dining space.

It's one of several new M&S stores to open this month following an £80m investment.

M&S said it would be launching at least one new store every seven days in November - with two further new openings planned, alongside three new food halls and a further three store revamps.

Bullring opens today with additional new stores set to follow at Uckfield on November 8, Barnsley in the autumn, Lakeside Thurrock on November 15, and Earlsfield a day later.

The Wrexham store follows on December 1 followed by the Manchester Trafford Centre branch.

It's part of plans by the retailer to switch from 247 stores, to 180 "higher quality" shops.

Around 100 customers queued outside the new Marks and Spencer in the Bullring today for the grand opening at 10.00am.

200 golden tickets were given to the first customers through the doors, with every golden ticket holder was guaranteed a win –from a free bag of Percy Pigs or freshly baked cookies from the new M&S bakery.

