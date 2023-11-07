A 20-year-old man has admitted killing his mum at her home - and the murder charges have been dropped after a psychiatric report was presented to the court.

Finn Henry pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his mother, 54-year-old Suzanne Henry.Suzanne was found with "serious facial injuries" at her home on Newcastle Road, in Madeley, Staffordshire on 1 May.

She died at the Royal Stoke University Hospital on May 3.The manslaughter plea means the Crown Prosecution Service has now dropped its murder case against Finn Henry.

The defendant had previously pleaded not guilty to the murder charge and the trial had been due to start yesterday.Instead, Finn Henry is now expected to be sentenced at Northampton Crown Court in February - after a joint report prepared for the court by two psychiatrists.Prosecutor Maria Karaiskos KC said: "The Crown is no longer prosecuting the murder allegation as a result of expert evidence from a psychiatrist. I will enter no evidence for murder when the sentence is passed for manslaughter."Judge Rupert Mayo ordered the joint report from the two psychiatrists to be available to the court by 8 January.He told Finn Henry: "I need their help before I pass sentence on you for manslaughter. It is likely it will be some time in February."The judge remanded him in custody.

