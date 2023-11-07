Play Brightcove video

ITV News Central Reporter Hannah Kings spoke to John about the council's ban

A taxi driver from Shropshire has been banned from displaying the English and British flags on his cab.

Veteran John Brockhurst, who runs 'Basil's Taxi' in Market Drayton, was told to remove the St George's Cross and the Union Flag because the council said it's against their policy.

Until three weeks ago, the former serviceman prided himself on his taxi standing out.

"I used to have the cross of Saint George on this side, and on the other one as well," he told ITV Central, adding: "And then I used to have the Union Jack in the middle of the car bonnet with my old regimental cap badge on it."

"Having served Queen and country for 40 years, [the flags] were personal to me, and also being the only vehicle of mine, and I'm the only driver, it stands out. People who are stranded at airports, or outside a nightclub - they know it's me who's turning up."

John's taxi used to display the Union Flag and the Saint George's Cross. Credit: ITV News Central

After the latest annual inspection of his car, Mr Brockhurst was ordered to remove the flags because they did not comply with Shropshire Council's policy on private hire vehicles, which states cabs must not display any advertisements which include political symbols, flags, or emblems.

Mr Brockhurst said he felt "angry, cross, and upset" when he was informed of the council's decision.

"It's a personal thing. Hopefully, I want the council to see sense and reverse [their decision]," he said.

"T hen obviously the crosses of Saint George and the Union Jack will go back on."

Shropshire Council said that although many people might not be offended by the flags, rules have to apply to everyone.

Councillor Ian Nellins said: "For a number of inflammatory reasons unfortunately things are taken the wrong way. Taxis are licensed, they're a licensed facility, and we have to have some rules to keep it neutral."

Mr Brockhurst has worked as a taxi driver in Market Drayton for 11 years and said customers have never objected to the flags.

Some local residents who spoke to ITV News Central said they don't have a problem with the flags, and said it simply suggested Mr Brockhurst was "proud to be British."

The fight to reinstate the flags has now won the support of Mr Brockhurst's local MP, Helen Morgan, who's written to Shropshire Council, asking them to review their policy.

Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire, has written to Shropshire Council. Credit: ITV News Central

Ms Morgan, the MP for North Shropshire said: "I think it's important actually that we don't politicise taxis and things like that and have symbols on that could be considered offensive.

"But I just think that our national flag, which is for all of us, is something that shouldn't be considered offensive and I think it's a bit overzealous to say that he can't have it on his taxi."

Mr Brockhurst is appealing the council's decision, saying he just wants to fly the flag for national pride and for his very unique taxi.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…