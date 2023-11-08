Bike manufacturer Raleigh has announced a restructuring plan which will see some staff made redundant and its current Nottinghamshire headquarters relocated elsewhere.

The company, which has its assembly base at Eastwood, says the move reflects a challenging market.

Under the proposals, its Parts and Accessories business would close, and its warehousing and logistics department contracted out to an external company.

Raleigh's parent company Accell says the Raleigh brand isn't disappearing, and its HQ will still be based in Nottinghamshire.

A spokesperson for Accell told ITV News Central:

“To ensure Accell UK remains competitive in what is a challenging market, we have recently concluded a detailed review of the business, aimed at helping to position Accell for sustainable growth in the UK and internationally.

"Following the outcome of this review, we have developed a proposal to better integrate Accell UK into the wider Accell Group business so it can benefit from existing resources, functions and expertise, while retaining the Accell UK HQ in the Nottingham area.

"This will better position our operations for sustainable growth. Formal consultations on the proposal will begin immediately and we welcome input from all parties involved as we work closely with them during this process.

"We remain committed to supporting our staff should this proposal be adopted and keeping them informed throughout the consultation process, as well as maintaining our service to our bike shop partners and customers.”

In June this year, Raleigh relaunched its iconic Chopper bike - a bike that defined the 70s.

A consultation is now underway.