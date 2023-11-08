The family of a man who was stabbed to death in Birmingham said he "brought smiles to everyone who knew him" as detectives investigating his death charged a 21-year-old with murder.

Tributes have been paid to Mahmoud Alabdullah, 28, who was found seriously injured in Cherrywood Road, Bordesley Green, on Sunday 5 November.

He died later in hospital.

Tarik Al-Mitheab, 21 from Bordesley Green, has been charged with his murder.

In a statement, Mr Alabdullah's family said: "Mahmoud was always happy and his loss will be felt by everyone that knew him. He was a kind and lovely person to spend time with. He brought smiles to everyone who knew him."

Al-Mitheab was remanded to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Wednesday 8 November.

Three other men arrested in connection with the killing have been bailed with strict conditions while enquiries continue.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…