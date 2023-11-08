A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a man was found in a field in Leicestershire yesterday (Tuesday 7 November).

Leicestershire Police were called to the scene, off Highgate Lane in Plungar, at 3.30pm following the discovery of the body.

It was reported the man was believed to have suffered a head injury and his death is being treated as suspicious.

A 56-year-old man from Grantham has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.

A scene preservation remains in place in the area and officers from the Melton and Rutland Neighbourhood Policing Area (NPA) will be carrying out reassurance patrols.

Detective Inspector David Greenhalgh, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), is the senior investigating officer. He said: “Our investigation into this incident is very much in its early stages and a man has already been arrested as part of our initial enquiries.

“I understand there will be some concern within the local community, and we are working to establish the circumstances that led to the man’s death.

“This includes officers speaking to people in the area and I’m asking for anyone who has information that they think could help to come forward. Did you see anyone go into the field yesterday? Did you see anyone acting in a manner that caught your attention? Did it seem unusual or suspicious?

“Anything you’re able to tell us could be significant.”

