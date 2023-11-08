A murder investigation is underway after a 16-year-old who was shot in Birmingham died.

The teenager was found with serious injuries at an address in Ladywood at around 12.30pm on Sunday and he later died in hospital, West Midlands Police confirmed.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday and remains in police custody for questioning, police said.

Chief Inspector Sara Beech, of West Midlands Police, said: "This is the tragic death of a young man who should have had his life ahead of him.

"Our thoughts are with all his family and friends at what is an incredibly painful time."

She adds: "We understand this dreadful news will naturally cause concern and upset within the community, but we need people to remain calm so we can fully investigate, get answers and convict whoever was responsible.

"We have increased patrols in the area to offer reassurance and our officers will be available for anyone who has information."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...