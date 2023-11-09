A man has died after being stopped in his vehicle by armed police officers on the A52 in Nottinghamshire, as part of a murder investigation.

It follows the discovery of a man's body in a field in Plungar, Leicestershire, on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the man, who was in his 40s, suffered a head injury.

A 56-year-old man from Grantham arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder was later released under investigation.

At around 12:30am today (Thursday), as part of the ongoing murder investigation, Leicestershire armed officers stopped a vehicle on the A52 Bingham bypass in Nottinghamshire.

Officers approached the vehicle where the male driver was found to have suffered a serious injury to his head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) who have begun an independent investigation into the man’s death.

Leicestershire Police says it will fully co-operate with the investigation.

A scene preservation remains in place in the area of Highgate Lane.

Road closures also remain in place on the A52 Bingham bypass.

An IOPC spokesperson said:

“Early today (Thursday) we were notified by Leicestershire Police about an incident at around 12.30am on the A52 Bingham bypass in Nottinghamshire, where armed officers involved in a murder investigation had followed a man driving a silver coloured Mazda Tamura.

“We were advised that, after making the vehicle stop, the officers found the 46-year-old driver had a serious head injury and gave immediate first aid. Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene. A non-police issue firearm was also discovered in the vehicle.

“The coroner has been informed.

“After being notified by the force we sent investigators to the scene and to the police post-incident procedures in Leicester. We have since declared an independent investigation, and that will consider the circumstances of the police involvement. Initial accounts have been provided by officers involved and we have also gathered police body worn footage for review.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died, and all those affected by this incident.”

Senior Investigating Officer in the murder investigation, Detective Inspector David Greenhalgh, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), said:

“Our enquiries following the discovery of a man’s body in Plungar remain ongoing as we continue to establish the full circumstances of what has happened. Specialist officers are providing support to the man’s family at this time.

“We do continue to appeal to anyone who was in the Plungar area on Tuesday afternoon or who has any information in relation to the incident to come forward to us. Did you see anyone go into a field? Did you see or hear anything unusual or which caused you concern?

“I understand there will be concern in the community and our officers remain in the area offering reassurance as our enquiries continue. Please do speak with them.

“Thank you to everyone who has provided information to us and for your continued support at this time.”