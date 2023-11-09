The A52 between Bingham and Grantham is closed in both directions, following a 'serious police incident'.

Drivers are warned to avoid the A52 Bingham Bypass, between Grantham Road and Tithby Road.

The section of road is expected to be closed for most of the day.

Traffic will be diverted through Bingham Town Centre.

A spokesperson for the National Highways said: "Nottinghamshire Police advise the road is closed in both directions due to a serious incident near Bingham.

"Police have confirmed the closure is expected to remain in place for a protracted period of time. No further details have been provided. Please plan ahead and allow extra journey time if travelling this morning."

