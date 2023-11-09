Play Brightcove video

ITV Central reporter Rosie Dowsing headed to the Disney on Ice rehearsals with Lowri Moore, 14, from Nottingham.

A schoolgirl from Nottingham who impressed Disney bosses by writing to them asking for a princess character who wears glasses, has been invited to celebrate the first performances of Encanto in the Disney on Ice tour.

The hit movie Encanto was released a few years after Lowri Moore, from Chilwell, sent her letter - and it has the spectacle-wearing character of Mirabel at its helm.

The Disney on Ice tour is making its way around the UK and Europe, having started in Birmingham and then reaching Nottingham on Thursday as its second stop along the way.

This year's focus is also on the 100 year milestone of the Walt Disney Company.

It includes Encanto performances for the first time, and Lowri, now 14, was invited to get a glimpse at rehearsals - including an ice skating lesson from the cast.

The Disney on Ice cast rehearsing their aerial display ahead of the Midlands leg of the tour Credit: ITV Central

Lowri says it was everything she hoped for when she wrote the letter at nine years old.

She added: "It means the world. I feel so honoured.

"It's lovely to see Mirabel everywhere, and to see so many people inspired by it."

Encanto director Jared Bush said he was so impressed by Lowri's letter, he even invited her to the BAFTAs last year to celebrate.

Disney on Ice has been coming to Nottingham for 22 years, but this year involves a lot more for audiences to see.

Tour manager Keri Jones said: "I'm just really excited to bring this cast and this show - with so much fun, colour and energy.

"We are the first show to bring Encanto on the ice, both internationally and in the UK.

"We also have more aerial acts in this year's show than we have ever had, you can hear the audiences gasp."

The show uses 180 props and 250 costumes to bring 100 years of Disney characters to life.

For Lowri, the release of the Encanto film was already a dream come true, but now she gets to see it come to life on ice in her hometown.