A bus driver has walked away uninjured after his vehicle collided with a car and ploughed into a shelter.

Mangled wreckage is all that remains of the bus shelter on Biddulph Road, in Fegg Hayes, Stoke-on-Trent.

A D&G bus collided with a car at the junction of Biddulph Road and Hollington Drive on the morning of Thursday 9 November.

West Midlands Ambulance Service says paramedics arrived at the scene of the wreckage within six minutes of the 999 call.

The mangled remains of the bus shelter. Credit: Stoke Sentinel/BPM Media

A spokesperson for the service said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a bus and a car at the junction of Hollington Drive and Biddulph Road at 10:48am. An ambulance and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene with the first resource arriving within six minutes."The driver of the car and the driver of the bus, both men, were assessed by ambulance staff but did not require hospital treatment and so were given self-care advice and discharged at the scene. There were no other patients."Staffordshire Police and D&G Bus have been contacted for comment.

