An investigation has been launched after three cows were found mutilated, after being stolen from a children's farming attraction in Stafford.

It happened between 5.30pm on Monday 6 November and 7.00am on Tuesday 7 November at Amerton Farm in Stowe-by-Chartley.

Managing director Eunice Finney said the animals had been 'mutilated' and, while the carcasses had been removed, parts of their bodies and blood had been left at the scene.

There were also signs of forced entry at the gate.

It follows a similar incident around three miles away in October, where a cow was killed on a farm on Drointon Lane, Grindley.

The owner found their cow with parts of its body harvested for meat.

Stafford Borough Inspector, Rebecca Evans, said: “Officers remain in the area today and are continuing to progress lines of enquiry at pace and speak to those who might have information around potential suspects.

“Rural crime can have a profound impact on local people, businesses and communities. We are committed to acting on their concerns, policing rural areas as proactively as possible and finding new ways to support the needs and priorities of our communities.”

In a post on social media, Amerton Farm said:

"We are deeply saddened to share that Amerton Farm recently experienced an unfortunate incident involving several of our beloved calves. The incident is now under the diligent investigation of Staffordshire police.

"We want to assure you that we are fully cooperating with the authorities to ensure that those responsible are held accountable. The safety and wellbeing of our animals, staff, and visitors remain our top priority, and we are taking all necessary measures to enhance our security protocols to prevent such incidents in the future.

"Given that this is an ongoing investigation, we kindly ask everyone to respect the process and refrain from speculating or spreading unverified information. For anyone who may have relevant information, please reach out to the police by calling 101 and quoting incident 132 of 7 November. Alternatively, you can use the Live Chat on their website or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"We appreciate your support and understanding during this difficult time. Our commitment to providing a safe, enjoyable, and educational environment is unwavering. We look forward to continuing to serve our community and are open as usual for fun on the farm."