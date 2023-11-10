A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was seriously injured in a hit and run in Coventry.

A woman, in her 30's, was left with serious leg injuries after being hit "by at least one car" in Alderman's Green Road.

It happened on 15th July this year and police say it followed some disorder beforehand.

A 33-year-old man has now been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody for questioning.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…