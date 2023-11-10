Second teenager found dead in Birmingham as murder investigation continues

The dead body of a second teenager has been found in Birmingham as the original murder investigation continues.

The body was found at around 10:30am today by officers who were carrying out searches as part of another investigation into the death of a teenager who was shot and later died at an address in Ladywood on 5 November.

West Midlands Police believe that the two murder cases are linked.

The body that was found today was located next to a canal on Lighthorne Avenue and is believed to be that of a 17-year-old boy.

A gun was found at the same time and in the same area as the body found today. Police have now taken evidence for forensic examination.

A third teenager, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested as part of an initial murder investigation this week.

He remains on bail while officers try to establish the circumstances of the first death.

He has not been arrested in connection with this second death.

Detective Superintendent Shaun Edwards, from the West Midlands Police Homicide team, said: "This is a tragic development in our investigation, and our thoughts are with everyone who has been impacted by the events of the last week".

"Our investigation into what has happened will continue for some time, and we will be supporting the families involved throughout".

"Neighbourhood officers continue to patrol the area to offer reassurance, and I'd encourage anyone with information to get in touch with us".

West Midlands Police have informed the public that at this time, they are not looking for anyone else as part of their investigation.

