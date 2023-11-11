Fall Out Boy, Queens of the Stone Age and Avenged Sevenfold will headline Download Festival 2024 as the rock event enters its 21st year.

Over 80 acts have been confirmed so far, including Brighton-based Royal Blood and rock acts The Offspring, Avenged Sevenfold and Machine Head.

The event will take place between 14th-16th of June 2024 at Donington Park in the East Midlands, near Leicestershire.

Pictured are British rock duo Royal Blood performing at Glastonbury in 2017. Credit: PA Images

