A fire has broken out behind a retail park in Newark-on-Trent.

Smoke can be seen above Northgate Retail Park just outside the centre of the Nottinghamshire town.

In a tweet, Nottinghamshire fire and rescue said to avoid the area if you live nearby.

A witness said that she'd seen fire engines with sirens blaring heading in the direction of the retail park from Collingham.

Fire crews have confirmed that the blaze involves industrial waste in Northgate.

Nottinghamshire police said: "We are currently assisting our fire colleagues at an industrial fire in Newark.

"There are currently no road closures in place but please avoid the area while this incident is dealt with.

"If you live nearby please keep doors and windows closed."

