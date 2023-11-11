A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was left with serious injuries following a hit and run collision in Coventry. Anthony McDonagh, aged 33 and from Coventry, has been remanded to appear before Coventry Magistrates Court today (11 November). He was arrested following extensive enquiries into an incident in Alderman's Green Road on 15 July which left a woman in her 30s with severe leg injuries.

