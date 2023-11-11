A man who was found dead in a field in Plungar has been named as 46-year-old Timothy Macdonald.

Police were called to the scene, off Highgate Lane, at 3.30pm on Tuesday 7 November following the discovery of Timothy's body.

Timothy is believed to have suffered a head injury and his death is being treated as suspicious.

A murder investigation remains ongoing.

His family have paid tribute to him describing him as a “much loved son, father, brother and son-in-law.”

In a statement, they said: “We are heartbroken and devastated.

“Timothy was a much-loved son, father, brother and son-in-law who will be missed so much by all of us. We ask for privacy while we now try to come to terms with what has happened.

“We also ask that anyone with any information who has not yet spoken to police please does so as soon as possible. Thank you.”

A police cordon which was in place at the scene in Plungar has now been removed. Enquiries in the investigation remain ongoing.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…