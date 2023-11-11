Man sought after Birmingham City footballer racially abused

Police want to identify a man after a Birmingham City FC player was racially abused at a game last month.

It happened near the corner of the Main Stand at St Andrews during the match against Huddersfield Town on 3 October.

West Midlands Police want to speak to a man who is believed to be aged in his 40s and was wearing a distinctive dark green jumper with a white emblem on the side.

He was also wearing a dark cap.

A man previously arrested has been eliminated from enquiries.

