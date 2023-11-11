A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a man was found in a property on Doidge Road in Birmingham on Friday 10 November.

Ambulance colleagues attended, but the man, in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 35-year-old man was arrested at the address after officers were called just after 1pm.

He remains in custody and will be questioned on suspicion of murder.

The property has been cordoned off to allow a forensic examination and West Midlands police are speaking to other occupants at the address.

