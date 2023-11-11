West Midlands Police have uncovered three separate cannabis factories operating on the same city street - Colchester Street in Coventry.

The discovery, made on Wednesday, November 8, has led to the seizure of an estimated £500,000 worth of illegal narcotics.Authorities revealed that the operation was initiated following a tip-off to the police, prompting the execution of search warrants on several properties along Colchester Street.

In their search, officers uncovered a total of 450 cannabis plants across these drug dens.As a result of the operation, two individuals have been apprehended and subsequently charged.

Credit: West Midlands Police

The suspects, aged 21 and 32, face charges related to the production of cannabis and the illegal abstraction of electricity.

They have made appearances in court and have been remanded into custody, pending further legal proceedings.

Police said in a statement: "We seized more than 450 cannabis plants and made arrests after swooping on three drug dens in the same street in Coventry. Our Hillfields neighbourhood team acted on information about residential properties in Colchester Street being converted for drug production.

"Officers discovered plants with a street value of up to half-a-million pound - and electricity dangerously by-passed - after executing warrants on Wednesday (8 November).

"We arrested and later charged two men, aged 21 and 32, with production of cannabis and abstracting electricity; and they appeared at Coventry Magistrates Court yesterday where they were remanded into custody."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…