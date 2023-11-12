Critically ill baby, Indi Gregory, has life support treatment withdrawn

Indi Gregory has had her life support treatment withdrawn.

Eight-month-old Indi had been transferred from the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham to a hospice on Sunday.

Indi has been at the centre of a life-support treatment battle, after she was born with mitochondrial disease in February - an illness where cells cannot properly produce energy, meaning the body doesn't function properly.

Indi's parents, Dean Gregory and Claire Staniforth, wanted specialists to withdraw treatment from their daughter at their home in Ilkeston, Derbyshire.

She has been on life support since early September.

