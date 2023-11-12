An eighth man has been charged in connection with a serious stabbing in Coventry city centre.

Kennedy Ikwuemesi, aged 20, was arrested in London and has now been charged with wounding and violent disorder.

He was remanded to appear before Coventry Magistrates Court yesterday (11 November) where he was further remanded pending his next court appearance on 8 December.

West Midlands Police have charged seven other men in connection with an attack on a 19-year-old man in Upper Precinct on 6 October.

The teenager sustained multiple injuries which were thankfully not life-threatening.

