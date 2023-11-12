Man charged with murder as victim named

A man has been charged with murder as the victim, who's body was found at a property in Birmingham has been named as Anthony Sharma.

The 43-year-old was found with fatal injuries at his home in Doidge Road, Birmingham just after 1pm on Friday (10 November).

Nothing could be done to save him and he was declared dead at the scene.

Diogo Bettencourt was arrested at the property and has now been charged with Anthony Sharma’s murder along with fraud by false representation, after a bank card belonging to the victim was used after his death.

Bettencourt, aged 35 from the same multi-occupancy address, will appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court tomorrow (13 Nov).

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…