Midlands pays respects to those lost in conflict on Remembrance Day

Thousands of people have attended Remembrance Day services across the Midlands, in tribute to the servicemen and women who have sacrificed their lives during wartime.

Two minute's silence was held at 11am to remember those who have died in conflict.

People gathered at war memorials in towns and villages across the region, while services were held in many churches and cathedrals to commemorate the fallen.

National Memorial Arboretum, Alrewas

Thousands of people attended a Service of Remembrance at the base of the iconic Armed Forces Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum, in Staffordshire.

“Throughout the year the National Memorial Arboretum stands as a magnificent tribute to everyone who serves our Nation, preserving the legacy of the fallen and ensuring that their sacrifices will never be forgotten,” said Mark Ellis, National Memorial Arboretum Lead.

“People of all ages gathered here today in their thousands, standing together to remember those who have courageously served their country and sacrificed for the freedoms that we enjoy today.”

Birmingham

Groups of families are made their way up to Colmore Row for the city's annual Remembrance Parade.

There was a service by Lord Mayor of Birmingham Chman Lal, Chaplin Nikki Thornhill, Acting Bishop of Birmingham Rt Rev Anne Hollinghurst, Deputy Lieutenant Major General Timothy Hodgetts.

Birmingham Credit: BPM Media

Leicester

Leicester Market observed a two-minute silence.

Leicester Lord Mayor Councillor Dr Susan Barton said: “This is a time of reflection, for us to think about and remember all those killed in the tragedy of war and armed conflict, in the past and up to the present day.”

Leicester

Wednesbury

A parade was held at the Memorial Gardens in Wednesbury

Wednesbury Credit: John Kennett

Dudley

There was a short parade from the High Street, with the parade moving past the World War One memorial on Priory Street, down Priory Road and onto Ednam Road before it came to a halt at the cenotaph. Led by B Squadron, Royal Yeomanry and the Band of the 24th Invicta Rifles.

Dudley Credit: Dudley Council

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…