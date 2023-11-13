CCTV footage released as Nottinghamshire pub reopens after digger raid

Detectives have issued a re-appeal for information after a stolen digger was deliberately rammed into the walls of a well-known pub.

Officers were called to The Mucky Duck, in Eel Pool Road, Drakeholes, Bassetlaw, at around 11.55pm on Wednesday 27 September after reports the digger had been repeatedly driven into the side of the listed building.

As the pub and restaurant reopens to the public this week, detectives investigating the incident are able to release CCTV footage from inside the venue.

Significant damage was caused to the listed building, which was being renovated at the time.

Police say the digger had earlier been stolen from an address in Town Street, Clayworth.

Detective Constable India Woodrow, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We hope this footage, which has not been released by the force previously, will help with our investigation into this incident.

“The raid caused a considerable amount of damage to a well-known business and local landmark in the north Bassetlaw area. We are determined to get justice for the owners of the business and track down those responsible.

“We particularly want to hear from anyone who is aware of an individual showing a recent interest in the pub, its owners or its renovation.

"This is a small, tight-knit community and we believe there are local people who could hold vital information which could help with our investigation.”

Anyone with information which could help investigators with their inquiries should contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 815 of 27 September 2023, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.