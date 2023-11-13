Tickets for Crufts 2024 have gone on sale - with more than 20,000 dogs landing at the NEC in Birmingham for the world's biggest dog show.

Crufts 2024, organised by The Kennel Club, takes place from 7 - 10 March for the event's 30th year.

It will showcase over 200 diverse breeds of dog, with competitions including agility, heelwork to music, flyball and obedience.

The Scruffts final sees the nation’s pets - who earned their place in heats across the country throughout the year - compete for the ‘top dog’ title and on Sunday evening, one of five finalists will be crowned as the winner of The Kennel Club Hero Dog Award, as voted for by the public.

After four days of competition, one Crufts competitor will get their paws on the coveted Best in Show trophy, which in 2023 was taken home by Orca, the Lagotto Romagnolo, whose ‘tail never stops wagging’.

Orca the Lagotto Romagnolo with handler Javier Gonzalez Mendikote who has won Best in Show at Crufts 2023. Credit: PA Images

Each day will conclude with one dog earning their place in the Best in Show final on Sunday evening, beginning with the Utility and Toy groups on Thursday 7 March, Gundog group on Friday 8 March, Working and Pastoral groups on Saturday 9 March and concluding with the Terrier and Hound groups on Sunday 10 March.

The Discover Dogs area will be welcoming over 200 different breeds, of all shapes, sizes and personalities, enabling visitors to learn more about the variety of our four-legged friends from breed experts and see which canine might be the right companion for them.

For those hoping to rehome a rescue dog, The Kennel Club Breed Rescue organisations will also be there to provide visitors with everything they need to know about rehoming.

The Stand Up To Cancer Crufts Walkies Challenge will return after a successful launch last year, which saw dogs and their owners raise an incredible £1.4 million - encouraging owners and dogs to walk 60 miles in April to support life-saving cancer research.

Over 500 stands selling all sorts of doggy delights will cover 25 acres of the NEC at Crufts.

Each day will conclude with one dog earning their place in the Best in Show final on Sunday evening. Credit: PA Images

Catherine Guiver, Head of Events at The Kennel Club, which organises Crufts, said: “We are overjoyed to be rolling out the green carpet once again and welcoming thousands of wagging tails to the Midlands.

“It is hard to put into words the unique atmosphere created over four days at Crufts, there really is nothing like the greatest celebration of dogs – the buzz and excitement can be felt the minute you enter the NEC!

“The action-packed schedule ensures a great day out for anyone who loves dogs, from first thing Thursday morning the energy just continues to build in anticipation of the Sunday evening as the arena seats are filled with everyone trying to get a glimpse of the famous Best in Show trophy.”

Over the four days Crufts welcomes over 20,000 dogs, 150,000 people and sees over 8 million TV viewers tune in to watch.

More information and tickets for the event are available on the Crufts website.