The family of a boy murdered in Wolverhampton in a case of 'mistaken identify' have launched an anti-knife campaign alongside police in schools.

Ronan Kanda, 16, was fatally stabbed as he walked home from a friends house after buying a PlayStation controller on 29 June 2022.

He was stabbed twice with a 'ninja sword' on Mount Road, in Lanesfield, at around 9.00pm - yards from the front door to his home.

Prabjeet Veadhesa and Sukhman Shergill, both 17, were sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum of 18 years, for Ronan's murder.

Ronan's sister, Nikita, is fronting a new West Midlands Police anti-knife crime campaign - urging people to help save a life by reporting information about anyone carrying a knife.

‘Let Me Tell You About Ronan’ is being shown by police officers across schools in the West Midlands to young people, to help them realise the reality of carrying a knife.

On the day of Ronan's murder, one of the teenagers had collected a Ninja sword set and a large machete from a local post-office, which he had bought online.

Nikita says that if somebody had reported her brother's killers for carrying a knife, then Ronan might still be alive.

The film is also being promoted across social media, such as TikTok and Snapchat.

Police officers will also be educating students on the reasons why people carry knives, the consequences and the impact that knife crime has on friends and family.

It's part of Operation Sceptre, a national anti-knife crime campaign which focusses on early intervention, education and enforcement.

West Midlands Police says a number of initiatives are underway across local communities to tackle knife and weapon related crime, with increased focus this week, as part of Op Sceptre.

"Some examples are: Police and community-led weapons sweeps in parks and open spaces. This aims to recover weapons hidden for use in offences.

"Test purchase operations and responsible retailor visits to ensure retailers are complying with the law on the sale of knives. A strong focus on the identification, arrest and management of offenders who use knives.

"Proactive police operations within key locations in the community to identify and tackle weapon related crime. School and college engagement to ensure students are informed of the law, risks and consequences of carrying knives. This is being supported within secondary schools and colleges with the delivery of random knife bar searches."