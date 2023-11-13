Critically ill baby Indi Gregory has died after having her life-support switched off, according to the charity supporting her family.

Eight-month-old Indi was transferred from the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham to a hospice yesterday, Sunday 12 November.

Indi had been at the centre of a life-support treatment battle after she was born with mitochondrial disease in February, an illness where the body cannot properly produce energy.

In a statement, Indi's father, Dean Gregory said: "Indi's life ended at 01.45am.

"Claire and I are angry heartbroken and ashamed. The NHS and the Courts not only took away her chance to live a longer life, but they also took away Indi's dignity to pass away in the family home where she belonged."They did succeed in taking Indi's body and dignity, but they can never take her soul.

"They tried to get rid of Indi without anybody knowing, but we made sure she would be remembered forever. I knew she was special from the day she was born."Claire held her for her final breaths."

Indi had been on life support since early September. Credit: Family handout

Indi's parents, Dean Gregory and Claire Staniforth, who are both in their 30s and from Ilkeston, wanted their daughter's treatment to continue.

But they lost fights in the High Court and Court of Appeal in London, as well as at the European Court of Human Rights.

Medics said the treatment Indi received caused her pain and was futile.

Specialists caring for Indi at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham said treatment should be withdrawn in a hospice or hospital but her parents wanted to take her home.

A High Court judge ruled against them and concluded that withdrawing treatment at home would be "too dangerous."