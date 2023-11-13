A man who ploughed a stolen vehicle into a car carrying a family-of-five after an 80mph police chase, has been jailed for six years.

David Poulton, 41, who has more than 40 previous convictions, was spotted by police in a stolen Ford EcoSport near Dartmouth Circus in Birmingham.

He sped away from officers, driving on the wrong side of the road and through red traffic lights.

He ended up on the wrong side of the Heartlands Parkway before hitting a Volkswagen T-Cross and injuring two adults and three children inside.

A boy, 5, suffered a bleed on the brain and is now undergoing rehabilitation to learn how to talk again.

His brother aged three suffered less serious injuries, while the three adults suffered injuries including a broken femur.

The family were visiting their in-laws for Eid and were on their way to Star City.

David Poulton crashed into a car carrying a family-of-five, as he tried to evade the police in a stolen car. Credit: West Midlands Police

Poulton was arrested and taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries after the crash, which happened just before 2pm on 30 April.

The car had been stolen in February from a Morrisons car park in Coventry and Poulton was wanted for making threats and criminal damage at the time of the arrest.

Poulton, of no fixed address, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, disqualified driving, failing to stop for police, driving without insurance, handling stolen goods and failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis.

He also admitted possession of cannabis, and the offences he was wanted for at the time.

On Friday 10 November at Birmingham Crown Court he was jailed for a total of six years, and banned from driving for 18 years.

Sgt Richard Adams from West Midlands Police said: “This was an appalling case of dangerous driving.

“He showed a complete disregard for other drivers, and once he decided to speed the wrong way down a busy road, a collision was inevitable.

“It was pure luck that he or other people weren’t killed.

“Thankfully the family involved are all making good recoveries.”

