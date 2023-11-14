The body of a girl, 13, has been found in woodland near a Solihull park.

Police were called shortly before 5.00pm on Monday 13 November, following concerns for the welfare of a teenage girl.Her body was found near Tudor Grange Park shortly afterwards.West Midlands Police has confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious and added that their thoughts are with the girl's family at this "awful time".

The body of a girl, 13, was found in woodland near Tudor Grange Park in Solihull. Credit: BPM Media

A police spokesperson said: "We were called just before 5pm yesterday following concerns for the welfare of a 13-year-old girl in Solihull."Tragically, a short time later the youngster's body was found in woodland near Tudor Grange Park. The death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner has been informed."The youngster's family has been informed and our thoughts are with them at this awful time."A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor, Critical Care Paramedic and Community First Responder attended the scene. On arrival we discovered one female patient who was in a critical condition."Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite their best efforts, it became apparent nothing could be done to save her and she was confirmed dead at the scene."

