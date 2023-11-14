A GP surgery receptionist has been left "extremely shaken" after having a knife held to her neck by a patient.

It happened at Barlaston Health Centre on Old Road in Stoke-on-Trent, on Monday 13 November.

Dr Hendley, senior partner at the practice, said the man - who didn't have an appointment scheduled for that day - followed one of the staff members into the locked reception room, pulled out a knife and held it to a receptionist's neck.

Colleagues then stepped in to 'deescalate the situation' and called the police.

Dr Hendley said the man then took a seat in the waiting area and refused to move.

Three police cars then arrived at the scene and officers removed the man at around 10.00am - around an hour and 10 minutes after the knife incident.

The receptionist was unharmed but was left very shaken.

Dr Hendley, 38, explained that the man had received a warning letter after he was abusive to the receptionists a number of weeks ago.

She said: "A patient had been upset a couple of weeks ago and got angry at reception. We sent him a warning letter, this is on the back of a number of incidents."He’s attended surgery, he’s waiting in the waiting room, waiting for the lady who he’d had an altercation with. He Followed another secretary into the staff area of the reception, he pulled out a knife held it to her neck and asked her what he name was."One of the other reception called the police. He was talked down. He sat down in reception and refused to moved, then he refused to move when the police came. He was removed at about 10am. The receptionist is OK but obviously very shaken."She added: “Patients have less tolerance at the moment. The problem is that we have long waiting lists at the hospitals, so patients are coming back to the surgery."The hospitals are very busy with a backlog from covid, we have patients attending more while waiting for their hospital appointment, making us busier. Patients are getting more frustrated.“We’ve taken on extra staff. The NHS wants to see other types of clinicians at practices to try and ease the burden on GPs, so they can see who they really need to. Our receptionists are trained on how to navigate patients to the right clinician.“We are an outstanding practice, we got rated outstanding in all areas by CQC which is very rare. We we work hard to maintain that level of service we provide to all of our patients.”Staffordshire Police has been approached for comment on the incident.