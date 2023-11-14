A murder investigation has been launched after a man, 19, was stabbed to death in Bilston, Wolverhampton.

It happened on Monday 13 November, shortly before 8.30pm, on Laburnum Road.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The area has been cordoned off overnight while forensic enquiries were carried out.

West Midlands Police said:

"Officers held a scene throughout the night so forensic enquiries could be carried out and are continuing their enquiries in the surrounding area today.

"The family of the man who died have been informed and we are supporting them.We are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 8pm and 9pm yesterday to get in touch if they saw anything.

"Any piece of information, however small, could be vital to our investigation.If you saw anything, contact us on 101 or via Live Chat quoting log 4878 of 13 November.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 to pass on any information."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Crews arrived to discover a man who had suffered serious injuries in the incident and was in a critical condition.

“They immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite their best efforts, it became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”