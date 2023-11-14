A cocker spaniel died and its owner was injured in a suspected XL bully attack in Tamworth, police said.

The cocker spaniel suffered serious injuries and died shortly after being attacked in Tamworth Castle Grounds on Sunday 5 November.

The spaniel's owner also suffered injuries after being bitten on the chin as she tried to intervene.

A 22-year-old man from Tamworth has been arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

He's on conditional police bail while inquiries continue.

Police said an XL bully dog had also been seized following the attack.

The attack happened in Tamworth Castle Grounds earlier this month. Credit: Google Maps

Staffordshire Police said: "The suspect dog, which we now believe to be an XL Bully, has been seized and put in secure accommodation.

"We would like to thank those who have already come forward with information about what happened. We understand the concern this incident has caused in the local community and we’d like to reiterate that our investigation is still ongoing.

"Officers are still keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or those with footage of the area at the time. Call us on 101, quoting incident 382 of 5 November, or message us using Live Chat on our website."

