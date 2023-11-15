Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to, after a teenage girl was seriously assaulted at a Nottingham bar.

The girl, 17, was celebrating Halloween at the Roebuck Inn, in St James’s Street, when an altercation broke out between two groups shortly before midnight on Friday 27 October.

As the teenager tried to calm the situation, she was struck in the face with a glass bottle leaving her with 13 damaged teeth and cuts to her lip.

Police say the girl is now undergoing reconstructive surgery.

PC Ben Harwood, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a very nasty assault on a young person celebrating Halloween with her friends.

“She sustained injuries which consist of a number of teeth being damaged and she is undergoing reconstruction surgery for these injuries.

“We are determined to find the person responsible and are releasing an image of a man we are keen to trace, as we believe he may have information that could assist the investigation.

“If you know the man in the picture or are the man in the picture, we would urge you to get in touch as soon as possible.”

